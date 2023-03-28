Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.
Resolute Forest Products Price Performance
Shares of RFP opened at $21.92 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resolute Forest Products (RFP)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.