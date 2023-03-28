Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Shares of RFP opened at $21.92 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 65,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,900,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

