RH (RH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $241.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.59. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $390.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 in the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in RH by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $2,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.31.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

