Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,639 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.04.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

