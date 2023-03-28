Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

