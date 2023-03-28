Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RMTI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

