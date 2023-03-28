Sachem Capital (SACH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.42. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

