Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 121,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 117,515 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 262.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

