Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
