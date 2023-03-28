Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will earn $9.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.55. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $11.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $44.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $318.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

