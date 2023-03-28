Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 168 Average Target Price from Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.06).
SNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.15) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Senior Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 151.80 ($1.87) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.78. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £636.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3,795.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £47,696.88 ($58,602.88). 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
