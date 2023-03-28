Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider Sarah Legg Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($34.76), for a total transaction of £21,217.50 ($26,068.93).

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 2,807 ($34.49) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,801.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,674.45. Severn Trent Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,167.42 ($26.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,228 ($39.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,068.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVT shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.30) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,986 ($36.69).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

