Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,554 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after buying an additional 515,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shell by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

