Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, April 5th (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Wednesday, April 5th. The 2.5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 5th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.