Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

LON:RGL opened at GBX 58.20 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 53.40 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.90 ($1.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.27. The company has a market cap of £300.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Regional REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 8,750.00%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.