Sientra (SIEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sientra Trading Up 8.2 %

SIEN stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sientra has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,426,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 328.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 160,018 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Sientra by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 166,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 81,266 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

