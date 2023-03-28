Sientra (SIEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sientra Trading Up 8.2 %
SIEN stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sientra has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.
Further Reading
