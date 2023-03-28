Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Sigma Additive Solutions to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sigma Additive Solutions Stock Performance

SASI opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sigma Additive Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.