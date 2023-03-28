S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Shares of SPGI opened at $335.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.18 and a 200-day moving average of $340.44. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

