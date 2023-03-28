SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,951 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

