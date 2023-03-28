Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,695,000 after acquiring an additional 893,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.