Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,695,000 after acquiring an additional 893,091 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
