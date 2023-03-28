Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 829,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 114.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 186,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,201 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

