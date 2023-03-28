Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SAVE opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

