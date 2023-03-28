Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 666 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 666 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $373.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.46. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.