Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

