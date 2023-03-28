Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,194 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.