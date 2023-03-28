Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Topaz Energy Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Topaz Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Ci Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.69.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$18.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.76 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.19.

In other news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Company insiders own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.91%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

