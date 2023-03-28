StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Superior Industries International stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $142.91 million, a P/E ratio of 529.00 and a beta of 3.93.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International

In other news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $433,954.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $60,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $433,954.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $96,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 646,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,754 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.