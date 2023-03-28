StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Verastem Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Verastem by 49.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 48,947 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth $74,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 13.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 881,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

