StockNews.com Upgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Hold

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Stories

