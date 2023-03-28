Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 993 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $354.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

