Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $726,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $334.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.78. The company has a market capitalization of $317.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

