Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $407,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

