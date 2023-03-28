Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $451,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

