Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.5 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.



