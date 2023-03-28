Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

TSN opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

