Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,848 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

