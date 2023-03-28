Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.45.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

