Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,181 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

