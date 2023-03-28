Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.58 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,244,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.