Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

KMB opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average is $127.65.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

