Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

