Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $473.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

