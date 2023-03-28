Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 64,300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

