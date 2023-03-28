Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 861 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

