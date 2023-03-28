Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.27 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $525.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

