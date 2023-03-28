StrongBox Wealth LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $300.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

