Surgalign (SRGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgalign Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Surgalign

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Surgalign by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Surgalign by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Surgalign by 55.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Surgalign by 52.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

