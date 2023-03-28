Surgalign (SRGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Surgalign Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Surgalign
Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgalign (SRGA)
