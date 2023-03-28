SurgePays (SURG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SurgePays Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SURG opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on SurgePays from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

SurgePays Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SurgePays by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SurgePays by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.