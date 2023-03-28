SurgePays (SURG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SurgePays Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SURG opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on SurgePays from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Institutional Trading of SurgePays
SurgePays Company Profile
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SurgePays (SURG)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.