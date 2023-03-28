Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Visa by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of V opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

