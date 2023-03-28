Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

SYY stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

