Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.87. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

