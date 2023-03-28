Teradyne, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TER. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $105.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

